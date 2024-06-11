'Bad Boys' tops N.American box office in boost for Will Smith

Splash

BSS/AFP
11 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 12:06 pm

Related News

'Bad Boys' tops N.American box office in boost for Will Smith

BSS/AFP
11 June, 2024, 11:50 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2024, 12:06 pm
Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Photo: Collected
Bad Boys: Ride or Die. Photo: Collected

Will Smith marked his first major film hit since his infamous Oscars slap as "Bad Boys: Ride or Die" debuted atop the North American box office, in a sign audiences are ready to welcome back the actor.

Sony's fourth installment of the action comedy series took home an estimated $56 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported, making it a major step in Smith's career rehabilitation after he slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards in 2022.

"Bad Boys is in elite company and the series has room to run. These are excellent numbers," said analyst David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The success is a welcome departure from Smith's 2022 action release "Emancipation," where his role as a runaway slave in the American Civil War failed to resonate with audiences and flopped at the box office.

Bad Boys snatched first place from Sony's family-friendly "The Garfield Movie," starring Chris Pratt as the lazy, lasagna-loving feline, which dropped to second place with $10 million in ticket sales for the Friday- through-Sunday period.

In third and taking in $8 million was Paramount's "If," which follows Cailey Fleming as a young girl who, along with neighbour Ryan Reynolds, embarks on an adventure to reconnect forgotten made-up playmates with their children.

Warner Bros horror film "The Watchers" opened in fourth place at $7 million, while 20th Century's action sci-fi "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes" ranked fifth at $5.4 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" ($4.2 million)

"The Fall Guy" ($2.7 million)

"The Strangers: Chapter 1" ($1.8 million)

"Haikyu!! The Dumpster Battle" ($820,000)

"In A Violent Nature" ($640,000)

Bad Boys / Will Smith / Box Office Collection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A 2D art for mobile game by Tariq Saifullah

Tariq Saifullah: From cartoonist to international game artist

3h | Panorama
Two Palestinian students with their Bangladeshi peers at Sher-E-Bangla Medical College &amp; Hospital. Photo: Courtesy

Palestinian students find support and hope in Bangladeshi universities

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Capturing your adventures on the go

1d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Kaleidoscope: The art of giving curated gifts

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

Scam factory: A world of cyber slavery

18m | Videos
Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

Blind Shariful of Chattogram University is now inspiration of everyone

4h | Videos
Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

Some Chinese nationals are involved in crimes such as money from online gambling and human trafficking

15h | Videos
Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

Europe-America caught in the Putin regime

3h | Videos