Despicable Me first animated franchise to cross $5 billion

'Despicable Me 4' dominated the international box office with a hefty $88 million, boosting its global earnings to $437.8 million. This milestone helped the 'Despicable Me' series become the first animated franchise to surpass $5 billion.

In the fourth instalment, Steve Carell returns as Gru, facing off against Will Ferrell's Maxime Le Mal. The film is showing in nearly 80 markets, including China, where it grossed $11.8 million across 35,000 screens.

Meanwhile, 'Inside Out 2' continues its impressive run, earning $50.2 million from 47 territories, raising its international total to $777.5 million. This makes it the fifth highest-grossing animated film ever, with a global haul of $1.36 billion, the only 2024 release to hit the $1 billion mark.