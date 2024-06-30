Will Smith releases new song 'You Can Make It'

Will Smith is back with new music after a long hiatus from solo music, reports PEOPLE.

The four-time Grammy-winning rapper and actor, 55 made a comeback with his new song "You Can Make It."

On Friday (28 June), Smith posted a clip of himself playing the piano instrumental from "You Can Make It" on social media, captioning it, "Through some of my darkest moments, music has always been there for me — to lift me and help me grow. It's my humble wish that it can do the same for you and bring you all the joy and light you deserve."

He added that he's "excited" to perform the new song live on Sunday (30 June) at the 2024 BET Awards.

Smith's musical comeback coincides with his box-office success from the latest Bad Boys installment alongside Martin Lawrence. While speaking to Extra about the movie recently, the Fresh Prince star hinted that he's "been in the lab" working on new music for the past year and a half.