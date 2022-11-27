AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Yuki Matsuri', a pop culture convention organised by AnimeCon Dhaka
Venue: Tokyo Square Convention Center, Mohammadpur
Date: 2 December
Time: 11 AM
'AIUB Cyber Gaming Fest 2022'
Venue: American International University-Bangladesh
Date: 1 December
Time: 8 AM
Art
'Paintings & Graphics', a solo exhibition of artworks by Nagarbasi Barman
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 11 November – 2 December
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin
Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi
Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM
'Resilience - Stories of women inspiring change', an exhibition highlighting the resilience and challenges of women around the world.
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 25 November – 10 December
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM (Inauguration 4:30 PM)