AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
16 November, 2022, 11:00 am
16 November, 2022

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Events happening in Dhaka

Art

'Paintings & Graphics', a solo exhibition of artworks by Nagarbasi Barman

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara

Date: 11 November – 2 December

Time:  11 AM – 8 PM 

'The Making of Kuhu Art III', a solo exhibition of artworks by Kuhu Plamondon

Venue: Edge Gallery, Gulshan 2

Date: 18 November – 23 November

Time: 10 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 8:30 PM)

'The Work of Creation 2', a solo exhibition of works by Kazi Ghiyasuddin

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 28 October – 28 November (except Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

'The World Press Photo Exhibition 2022', showcasing photography from the 65th annual World Press Photo Contest on best photojournalism and documentary photography

Venue: Drik Gallery, Dhanmodi

Date: 4 – 21 November

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Classical Night', A classical music recital by Sanjibon Sanyal, Zakir Hosen, Gautam Kumar Sarker, Satyajit Chakraborty, Shyamal Chakrabortty, Murtaza Kabir Murad and Shamim Zahir

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 25 November

Time: 6 PM – 11 PM

'Arekta Rock Show', Arekta Rock Band to perform in their first solo show and launch upcoming album

Venue: KIB Auditorium, Khamar Bari Road

Date: 25 November

Time: 5 PM

