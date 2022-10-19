AROUND THE TOWN
Events happening in Dhaka
Event
'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music
Venue: Chef's Table Courtside
Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM
Art
'Bangladesh 1971: Mourning and Morning', a solo photography exhibition by Marc Riboud
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Panthapath
Date: 14 – 31 October (except Sundays)
Time: 3 – 9 PM
'Hidden Beauty', a solo exhibition featuring the works of Khurshid Alam Saleem
Venue: Gallery Chitrak, Dhanmondi
Date: 14 – 22 October
Time: 11 AM – 8 PM
'Meta-Real', a collaborative show featuring artworks from the collection of selected Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space
Venue: Dwip Gallery and Shunno Art Space, Lalmatia
Date: 14 October – 31 October
Time: 4 PM – 9 PM
'Affordable Autumn 2022', a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists from Bangladesh and India
Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM
'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan
Venue: EMK Center
Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)
Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM
Music
'Kabir Suman Live in Dhaka'
Venue: Institute of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Ramna
Date: 21 October
Time: 4:30 PM (15 October)
'Mixtape Vol 1', a concert featuring Ark, Indalo, Nemesis, Karnival, Highway and more
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 28 October
Time: 3 PM