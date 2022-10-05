AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:55 am

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
05 October, 2022, 09:50 am
Last modified: 05 October, 2022, 09:55 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Events happening in Dhaka

Event

'Spooky Halloween Night 2022 at Courtside', a halloween party featuring cosplay, games, face art, fortunetelling, magic show and music

Venue: Chef's Table Courtside

Date: 28 October
Time: 4 PM

Art

"AFFORDABLE AUTUMN- Art 2022", a group exhibition featuring the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists fromBangladesh and India

Venue: Galleri Kaya, Uttara
Date: 7 October  – 22 October
Time: 11:30 AM – 8 PM (Inauguration 5:30 PM)  

'Doob 2.0', a group art exhibition of miniatures initiated by Azizee Fawmi Khan

Venue: EMK Center

Date: 25 September – 22 October (Except Fridays and national holidays)

Time: 9:30 AM – 6 PM

'Lines of Grace', a solo exhibition of artworks by Biren Shome
Venue: Gallery Shilpangan, Lalmatia
Date: 30 September – 14 October
Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'THE TRANSIENT', a photography exhibition by Aneek Mustafa Anwar

Venue: Kalakendra, Lalmatia
Date: 23 September – 10 October
Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Music

'Rock N Rhythm', rock concert featuring Shonar Bangla Circus, Karnival, Aftermath, Owned, Encore, Level Five, Savagery, Calypso, Chitropot and Ashes

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 7 October

Time: 3 PM – 10 PM

'Ei Shomoy: Addhay Ek', a concert featuring Meghdol, Avaas, Sonar Bangla Circus, Shazia, Shahar Tali, Bangla Five and Apekkhik

Venue: Liberation War Museum, Agargaon, Dhaka

Date: 14 October
Time: 3 PM

'Live at the Unknown', a solo concert featuring Arekta Rock Band

Venue: Loki, Banani
Date: 5 October
Time: 6 PM

'ABCB presents Rock-O-Phone Season 4', a concert featuring Madol (guest indigenous band), RE RE, SaCraMent, Jumang, Bleeding for Survival, A.chik Blues, Search of Peace (guest Khasi band), Jagring, Taantrik, Remerge, Heevklaw and Red Twilight

Venue: TSC, Dhaka University

Date: 9 October
Time: 12 PM

Around the Town

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Inside Dolonchapa, a women-only bus service, a female conductor is collecting fares from passengers. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Female employment is rising rapidly. Then why are women-only buses ‘unprofitable’?

39m | Panorama
As medicine prices increase, the poorest one-fifth of households will face a difficult tradeoff between life-saving medicines and other basic needs. Photo: Mumit M

Pharma industry needs to prepare for headwinds

3h | Panorama
Workers often sustain severe casualties due to unplanned work practices, and the number is not negligible. All these hazards and casualties are avoidable if proper actions are taken. PHOTO: REUTERS

Towards a safer ship recycling industry

21h | Panorama
The building originally belonged to the Zamindar of then Nowapara of Raujan, Prasanna Kumar Sen.

Storied tale of PK Sen Sattala: The grand old building of Chattogram

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Putin offers conditional peace talks

Putin offers conditional peace talks

13h | Videos
ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

ICC brings 7 changes to cricket laws

16h | Videos
Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

Why Bangladesh sees falling remittance despite rising manpower exports

16h | Videos
Rajshahi Puja Mandap

Rajshahi Puja Mandap

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan Airlines tells cabin crew to wear undergarments

2
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.(Representational Image)
USA

H-1B visa stamping in US soon, presidential commission approves move

3
A cityscape shows the power outage over the Hatirjheel Area in the capital following a failure in the national grid which caused blackouts for over four hours in Dhaka, Chattogram and Sylhet on Tuesday. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Energy

Parts of country plunge into the long dark over 'technical glitch'

4
Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement
Bangladesh

Benazir Ahmed to get police protection after retirement

5
Massive plan for upazila urbanisation
Bangladesh

Massive plan for upazila urbanisation

6
A file photo of Pakistan International Airlines cabin crew members. Photo: Dawn
South Asia

Pakistan International Airlines withdraws objectionable memo on cabin crew’s dress code