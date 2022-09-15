AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
15 September, 2022, 11:05 am
Last modified: 15 September, 2022, 11:09 am

AROUND THE TOWN

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Live Show
'Headbangers Paradise - Dhaka', a rock concert featuring James, Aurthohin, Artcell, Powersurge, Mechanix and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 16 September

Time: 2 PM – 10 PM

'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 23 September

Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM

Book launch of the Bangla translation of 'Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le messager du qawwali' by Dr Pierre-Alain Baud. The event will feature film

screenings, music recitals and a discussion.

Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi

Date: 16 September

Time: 6 PM

Event

'Sanskriti Utshob', a 10-day cultural festival organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Venue: Jatiya Sangeet and Nrittakala Kendra, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Date: 7 –16 September

Time: 6:30 PM

Exhibition

'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 27 August – 17 September

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

'The Long Journey Home', an exhibition of photographs by Amiya Tarafdar

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 4 – 16 September

Time: 3 – 8 PM

 

