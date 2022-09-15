AROUND THE TOWN
Live Show
'Headbangers Paradise - Dhaka', a rock concert featuring James, Aurthohin, Artcell, Powersurge, Mechanix and more
Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara
Date: 16 September
Time: 2 PM – 10 PM
'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen
Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani
Date: 23 September
Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM
Book launch of the Bangla translation of 'Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan: Le messager du qawwali' by Dr Pierre-Alain Baud. The event will feature film
screenings, music recitals and a discussion.
Venue: La Galerie, Alliance Française de Dhaka, Dhanmondi
Date: 16 September
Time: 6 PM
Event
'Sanskriti Utshob', a 10-day cultural festival organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Venue: Jatiya Sangeet and Nrittakala Kendra, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Date: 7 –16 September
Time: 6:30 PM
Exhibition
'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana
Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2
Date: 27 August – 17 September
Time: 10 AM - 8 PM
'The Long Journey Home', an exhibition of photographs by Amiya Tarafdar
Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath
Date: 4 – 16 September
Time: 3 – 8 PM