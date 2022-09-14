Around the Town

Events happening in Dhaka

Live Show

'Headbangers Paradise - Dhaka', a rock concert featuring James, Aurthohin, Artcell, Powersurge, Mechanix and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 16 September

Time: 2 PM – 10 PM

'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 23 September

Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM

Event

'Sanskriti Utshob', a 10-day cultural festival organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Venue: Jatiya Sangeet and Nrittakala Kendra, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Date: 7 –16 September

Time: 6:30 PM

'Anime Fest Fall 2022'

Venue: Marriott Convention Centre, Dhanmondi

Date: 15 October

Time: 11 AM – 9 PM

Exhibition

'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 27 August – 17 September

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

'The Long Journey Home', an exhibition of photographs by Amiya Tarafdar

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 4 – 16 September

Time: 3 – 8 PM

'The Infinite Library – An Immersive Vr Installation', a travelling installation art exhibition reimagining the future of libraries as interactive spaces

Venue: Drik Studio premise (8th Floor), Shukrabad

Date: 10 – 14 September

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'Random Harvests', an exhibition of photographs, video, and memorabilia from G M M E Karim Archives

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 9 September – 15 October (Except on Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM