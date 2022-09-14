AROUND THE TOWN

Splash

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:38 am

Related News

AROUND THE TOWN

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 10:38 am
Picture: TBS/ MumitM
Picture: TBS/ MumitM

Events happening in Dhaka

Live Show
'Headbangers Paradise - Dhaka', a rock concert featuring James, Aurthohin, Artcell, Powersurge, Mechanix and more

Venue: International Convention City Bashundhara

Date: 16 September

Time: 2 PM – 10 PM

'A Musical Tribute to Acharya Baba Allauddin Khan', a musical recital featuring classical musicians Shiraz Ali Khan, Dwiptanil Bhattacharjee and Zakir Hosen

Venue: Satori Meditations, Banani

Date: 23 September

Time 7:30 PM – 10 PM

Event

'Sanskriti Utshob', a 10-day cultural festival organised by Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy

Venue: Jatiya Sangeet and Nrittakala Kendra, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy
Date: 7 –16 September

Time: 6:30 PM

'Anime Fest Fall 2022'

Venue: Marriott Convention Centre, Dhanmondi

Date: 15 October

Time: 11 AM – 9 PM

Exhibition

'An Ode to Joy – Fire, Water and the Essence of Life', a solo exhibition of artworks by Rokeya Sultana

Venue: Edge Gallery, Bay's Edgewater, Gulshan 2

Date: 27 August – 17 September

Time: 10 AM - 8 PM

'The Long Journey Home', an exhibition of photographs by Amiya Tarafdar

Venue: Drik Gallery, Panthapath

Date: 4 – 16 September

Time: 3 – 8 PM

'The Infinite Library – An Immersive Vr Installation', a travelling installation art exhibition reimagining the future of libraries as interactive spaces

Venue: Drik Studio premise (8th Floor), Shukrabad

Date: 10 – 14 September

Time: 3 PM – 8 PM

'Random Harvests', an exhibition of photographs, video, and memorabilia from  G M M E Karim Archives

Venue: Bengal Shilpalay, Dhanmondi

Date: 9 September – 15 October (Except on Tuesdays)

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Around the Town

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

3h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

19h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Salman Khan’s clothing brand to open its Dhaka outlet tomorrow

2h | Splash
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

14h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

14h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

14h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka