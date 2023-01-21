Anil Kapoor says it's become 'tougher' to impress the audience now

Actor Anil Kapoor recently talked about the changing scenario in the film industry. After having decades of experience in the industry, the senior actor feels only hard work cannot guarantee success. He shared his thoughts during the trailer launch event of his upcoming show, The Night Manager in Alibaug.

The Night Manager stars Anil Kapoor with Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobita Dhulipala. It is the Indian adaptation of a British series which stars Anil and Aditya against each other in the backdrop of illegal arms deals. The drama series will stream on Disney+ Hotstar on 17 February.

During the trailer launch, Anil shared how he needs to explore new avenues to keep getting work. "The first thing that it should make me nervous and feel that I can't do this, I've not done something like this before. And then I think about how I want to give my best, because without doing my best (on-screen) otherwise how will I show my face to my friends. Will directors offer me work after seeing this or will I stop getting work altogether. I always have this nervousness and anxiety and hunger (to do good work) all the time and it pushes me," Indian Express quoted him saying.

He went on to share that he feels it is getting difficult to excite the audience and added, "After working for so many years it has become very, very tricky, what should I do, what have I done that people have not already seen me do. It is very tough and every day it is becoming tougher to excite the audience with so much stuff happening around. One needs blessings, only hard work doesn't (make the cut) anymore. The right people have to come together to make something remarkable today. The right people have to come together to make something remarkable today."

Anil Kapoor was last seen in Jug Jugg Jeeyo, alongside Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. He has Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Fighter, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as his upcoming projects in the pipeline.