Angelina Jolie is 'honoured' as daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt starts college

Hindustan Times
01 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 05:00 pm

Angelina Jolie is 'honoured' as daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt starts college

Angelina Jolie's daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is starting a new journey at the Spelman college in Atlanta. The actor shared the update with a rare picture of Zahara and her friends

Hindustan Times
01 August, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Actor Angelina Jolie is a proud mother as her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt is starting her college life. Angelina took to her Instagram handle and shared the update with fans. She is honoured to have her daughter at Spelman college in Atlanta. 

Angelina shared a rare picture of her 17-year-old with her friends and wrote, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honour to have a family member as a new Spelman girl" Spelman College is a historically black, women's liberal arts college. From Stacey Abrams to Alice Walker, Rolonda Watts and many others, are some of the popular alumni of the prestigious college. While Angelina rarely shares details of her personal life on social media, once in a while, she posts rare moments with her children.

 

Reacting to Angelina's post, a fan wrote, "Aww, you must be one proud momma! Congratulations." "Your little baby is in college? This is not possible!! Congrats!!!!" commented another fan. "Happy new life Zahara," added many other fans in the comment section.

Angelina Jolie shares six children-- Knox, Pax, Vivienne, Maddox, Zahara, and Shiloh with her ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two got married in 2014 in Chateau Miraval, France. After two years their marriage, they parted ways and filed for divorce in late 2016. The custody dispute over their children continues even today. Angelina adopted Maddox and Zahara, before her relationship with Brad, who later adopted both of them.

Recently, Angelina won a legal battle against Brad that included involving the Chateau Miraval winery. In 2008, the former couple had bought the French winery where they got married, for an estimated $28.3 million. They had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. According to reports, later Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their vineyard.

