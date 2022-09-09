Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company for $250 million

A company founded by Angelina Jolie has filed a case against Brad Pitt for $250 million. The lawsuit is over the couple's French winery that they bought together. In July, a judge in Los Angeles said that Brad and his partners must turn over documents to Angelina's team, making her win the case. The new case comes as a shock after Angelina already won the case in July.

The new lawsuit claims that Brad launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery that they bought as a couple "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of the winery's profit. As per a Page Six report, the court papers were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. It claimed that after Angelina and Brad bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it and that each one of them owned 50% of it. The document also revealed that "much of Angelina's personal wealth" was tied up in the winery.

The former couple had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million, and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. However, Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard.