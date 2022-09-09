Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company for $250 million

Splash

Hindustan Times
09 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:00 pm

Related News

Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie's former company for $250 million

Hindustan Times
09 September, 2022, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2022, 01:00 pm
Brad Pitt sued by Angelina Jolie&#039;s former company for $250 million

A company founded by Angelina Jolie has filed a case against Brad Pitt for $250 million. The lawsuit is over the couple's French winery that they bought together. In July, a judge in Los Angeles said that Brad and his partners must turn over documents to Angelina's team, making her win the case. The new case comes as a shock after Angelina already won the case in July. 

The new lawsuit claims that Brad launched a campaign to "seize control" of the French winery that they bought as a couple "in retaliation for the divorce and custody proceedings" and to "ensure… Jolie would never see a dime" of the winery's profit. As per a Page Six report, the court papers were filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles. It claimed that after Angelina and Brad bought the 1,300-acre estate in the South of France in 2008 and jointly invested tens of millions of dollars to improve it and that each one of them owned 50% of it. The document also revealed that "much of Angelina's personal wealth" was tied up in the winery.

The former couple had bought the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008 for an estimated $28.3 million, and had agreed not to sell their interests in the company. However, Brad sued Angelina, accusing her of selling her part of their French vineyard.

Angelina Jolie / Brad Pitt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sajjad Zohir, Executive Director, Economic Research Group. Illustration: TBS

Introspection: Resetting our perspectives on the multilateral lending agencies

18m | Panorama
Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

Danny Trejo’s memoir: Redemption and resurgence

2h | Splash
Large fruit bats are still a common sight in Dhaka city.

Unseen benefits of bats outweigh their stigmatised portrayals

4h | Earth
Bangladesh’s solar irrigation systems are not grid integrated. As a result, 50-60% of installed solar capacity is wasted. Photo: Solargao Ltd

Solar irrigation systems are gaining popularity, but challenges remain

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

How will be FIFA World Cup 2022 in hot weathered Qatar?

18m | Videos
Who will stop noise pollution?

Who will stop noise pollution?

23m | Videos
This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

This King from India took a selfie with his wife 150 years ago

23m | Videos
Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

Scenic beauty of Devatakhum

28m | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
ACCA Abdullah Al Hasan. Illustration: TBS
Education

‘ACCA is a gateway to global career’

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

5
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

‘Bangladeshi companies see employees as an expense. But they are your investment’