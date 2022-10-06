Brad Pitt choked, hit his kids and Angelina Jolie on 2016 flight, show court docs

Brad Pitt choked, hit his kids and Angelina Jolie on 2016 flight, show court docs

In a countersuit against Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie has accused her ex-husband of getting violent with their kids and her in 2016.

Actor Angelina Jolie has alleged in her countersuit for Brad Pitt in the French winery case that he hit her kids and her during their infamous 2016 flight. She has accused him of choking one of their six kids, hitting another across the face and even getting violent with her in a fit of rage.

Brad Pitt had sued Angelina for selling her part of their French winery. In her countersuit, Angelina has revealed why she separated from Brad. As per a report in CNN, the document alleges that before arriving at the airport, Brad got into an argument with one of their six children, who at the time were between the ages of eight and 15.

Brad has reacted to the claims. His representative has said, "(Angelina's) story continues to evolve each time she tells it with new, unsubstantiated claims. Brad has accepted responsibility for what he did but will not for things he didn't do. These new allegations are completely untrue."

