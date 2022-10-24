Ananta Jalil serves legal notice to ‘Din: The Day’ director Morteza Atashzamzam

Ananta Jalil has served a legal notice to 'Din: The Day' director Morteza Atashzamzam for defamation.

AJ and Atashzamzam had a falling out soon after the release of 'Din: The Day'. The Iranian director had threatened to sue Ananta for a breach of contract, and revealed documents stating the budget for the film was highly inflated – Jalil said the movie had cost Tk 100 crores to make, the director claimed it cost only four.

"Fans flocked to the cinema halls when my film 'Din The Day' was released last eid. The movie created a lot of buzz and its success did not sit well with a lot of people. Some people were jealous and they wanted to disrupt the hype. With encouragement from conspirators, Morteza Atashzamzam recently published false and fabricated information about the production of Din: The Day. It received extensive media attention," said AJ to The Business Standard.

"All of these were very damaging to my reputation. I was humiliated. Moreover, they belittled Bangladesh. In light of these incidents, I have sent a legal notice to Morteza on 4 September through my lawyer. He has not responded yet."

Ananta further added, "I also noticed that Morteza has once again joined hands with conspirators and published false, baseless, fabricated news in a few Bangladeshi dailies with the intention to defame me. I have decided that I will file a case against him in international court very soon."