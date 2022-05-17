Amber Heard unequivocally denies pooping in Johnny Depp's bed, praises Ex Elon Musk

Amber Heard unequivocally denies pooping in Johnny Depp's bed, praises Ex Elon Musk

Amber Heard says ex Elon Musk was 'true gentleman' and shares how she met the Tesla and SpaceX CEO at the 2016 Met Gala as testimonials restart on Monday. She also talked about, hiding her scars with makeup and how the trial was affecting her mental state

Amber Heard in courtroom. Photo: Getty Image via Variety
As Amber Heard returned to the court on Monday to testify against ex-husband Johnny Depp, she also revealed how she met ex-Elon Musk at the Met gala, whom she dated after breaking up with Johnny Depp. She had said that Johnny didn't turn up for the fittings or the event where she happened to meet Elon. On Monday, Amber also called the defamation suit a "torture" and expressed her desire to be able to move on with her life.

According to The Daily Mail, Amber said about reaching the Met gala venue alone, "I got out of the car and walked the red carpet by myself, with someone from Ralph Lauren's team, sat next to an empty place setting for Johnny - he effectively stood me up on the carpet."

On meeting Elon Musk at the Met gala, Amber added, "I didn't recognize him until we started talking. He'd reminded me we'd met once before. We spoke on the red carpet in the waiting line. He seemed like a real gentleman."

Amber and Johnny separated about almost two years of marriage. She told the jury that she filed for divorce from Johnny in May 2016 because she feared for her life. "I had to leave him. I knew I wouldn't survive if I didn't. I was so scared that it was going to end really badly for me." She also said the trial has forced her to live "over and over again the most intimate, embarrassing, deeply humiliating and personal things that I've survived."

Under cross-examination, Johnny's lawyers asked Amber about multiple incidents of alleged domestic violence she testified about and then showed photos from subsequent days where no injuries were visible. Showing off the makeup kit she uses, Amber said, "You should see what it looks like under the makeup. She went on to explain a step by step procedure of covering scars with makeup."

Amber was also questioned about a pledge she made to donate the $7 million from her divorce settlement from Johnny to charity. She accepted that she has not donated the entire amount yet and said that was because she needed the money to fight the defamation suit filed against her by Johnny.

Johnny testified that feces were found in the couple's bed in 2016. One of his security guards said Amber told him it was "a horrible practical joke gone wrong." She denied any involvement and suggested one of the couple's dogs was responsible.

