Ahmed Rubel starrer 'Dear Satyajit' wins award at Nepal Cultural Int’l Film fest

The Bangladeshi film "Dear Satyajit" received recognition at the 5th Nepal International Cultural Film Festival in the category of International Feature Film Director.

Proshoon Rahmaan, both the writer and director of the film, dedicated the achievement to the esteemed actor Ahmed Rubel, who portrayed the central character in the movie.

"The award was posthumously bestowed in honour of the late Priyo Rubel, the lead actor of the film 'Priyo Satyajit'. Heartfelt congratulations and appreciation to everyone involved in the making of the film," wrote Proshoon Rahmaan in a Facebook post.

The film secured this esteemed accolade amidst competition with five other international films.

Actor Ahmed Rubel passed away on 7 February at the age of 56.