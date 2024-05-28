Actress Shimana in critical condition after sudden brain haemorrhage

Actress Rista Laboni Shimana is in critical condition due to a severe brain haemorrhage.

Her health took a sudden turn six days ago, leading to her admission to a hospital in the capital last Monday (20 May), as per local media reports.

Singer Parvez Sazzad and Actors' Equity Bangladesh President Ahsan Habib Nasim have confirmed the diagnosis of a brain haemorrhage by doctors to the media.

They mentioned her condition is deteriorating.

Shimana is currently receiving intensive medical care.

She embarked on her entertainment industry journey in 2006 and gained prominence after participating in the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition.

Her performance in Tauquir Ahmed's film "Daruchini Dwip" was highly praised, and she has since been featured in numerous television dramas.