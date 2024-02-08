Ahmed Rubel to be laid to rest in Gazipur

Noted Bangladeshi actor Ahmed Rubel, who breathed his last on Wednesday evening before joining the press premiere of his new and last film, "Peyarar Subash," will be buried at his ancestral home in Gazipur.

His body is being kept at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy (BSA) today from 10:30am to 12:30pm for people to pay respect. He will be buried in Gazipur Graveyard after the Asar prayers, according to Actors Equity Bangladesh President Ahsan Habib Nasim.

Ahmed Rubel went to the Star Cineplex in the capital's Bashundhara City Shopping Complex to attend the premiere of his much-anticipated film. He was accompanied by Nurul Alam Atique.

After stepping out of the car, Rubel suddenly felt sick and fell while getting into the elevator. He suffered a heart attack.

He was then taken to Square Hospital, nearby Bashundhara City, where doctors declared the actor dead, as he had already passed away while being brought to the hospital. The doctors said that Rubel died of a heart attack initially.

Meanwhile, the team of "Peyarar Subash" briefed the journalists at an immediate press meet, joined by the cast and crew of the film, including Jaya Ahsan, Tariq Anam Khan, Chorki CEO Redoan Rony, Alpha-i Studios Managing Director Shahriar Shakil, and eminent cultural personality Nasir Uddin Yousuff. They rushed to the hospital after that while the premiere show continued.

"I am still in disbelief and deep shock, still processing the news, and not in a state of expressing anything else. Rubel Bhai, my co-star in the film, was supposed to be right here to talk about our film; instead, we are now talking about his demise. He was a gifted actor, and he will live through all of his majestic works," Jaya Ahsan said at the premiere.

Nasir Uddin Yousuff, founder of Dhaka Theatre, said, "I have known and worked with Rubel for more than 25 years. He was an excellent performer who appeared in several notable Dhaka Theatre performances. It's hard to believe that he left us this soon, but he breathed his last while still at work—the type of demise to which we, the performers, aspire."

Rubel began his playing career with the Dhaka Theatre and progressed to the silver screen, small screen, and OTT projects. His breakthrough came with Ekushey Television's popular series "Pret," based on Muhammad Zafar Iqbal's novel of the same name and directed by Aahir Alam.

Besides his vibrant presence on television and OTT screens, Rubel had also acted in several noteworthy films, including Chandrokotha, Bachelor, Shyamol Chhaya, The Last Thakur, Guerrilla, Jonakir Aalo, Parapaar, Poush Maser Pirit, Alatchakra: Circle of Desire, Laal Moroger Jhuti, Chiranjeeb Mujib, and Peyarar Subas.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the actor on Wednesday. She prayed for the peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members, according to the press wing of the PMO.