Actress Shimana's health condition deteriorates

Shimana is currently on life support

TBS Report
03 June, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 03 June, 2024, 12:22 pm
Actress Shimana. Photo: Collected
Actress Shimana. Photo: Collected

The physical condition of model and actress Shimana, who has been in the hospital for 12 days, has further deteriorated. 

Her doctors informed her family of her deteriorating condition on Sunday (2 June), as per a report by Prothom Alo. 

Her younger brother Ejaz Bin Ali told the media, "This morning (2 June), the doctors informed us that my sister's condition has worsened. They have advised a CT scan of her brain. Once we have the report of this test, they will inform us of the next steps."

"However, from what we understand, the situation is not good at all. We are relying on Allah. If a miracle happens, then perhaps she will recover," he added. 

Earlier, Shimana's family informed she suddenly fell ill on the night of 21 May. Around 11:30pm that night, she was admitted to a private hospital in Dhanmondi, where it was discovered that she had a brain haemorrhage.

The following day, Seemana was transferred to another hospital in Dhanmondi for better treatment. 

On 27 May, she underwent brain surgery. 

Initially, she was kept in the ICU, but since Wednesday (29 May), she has been on life support.

Shimana began her career in the entertainment industry in 2006 through the Lux-Channel i Superstar competition. She received acclaim for her role in the film "Daruchini Dip." 

She later started acting in dramas but took a break from acting suddenly in 2016. It was later revealed that she took this break to become a mother. She took a long hiatus due to becoming a mother twice. She resumed acting in dramas last year after breaking her hiatus.

