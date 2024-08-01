Arifin Shuvoo announces separation from wife Arpita Samaddar

Popular actor Arifin Shuvoo has announced his separation, concluding his nine-year marriage to Arpita Samaddar.

The superstar, who portrayed the Father of the Nation in the biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', made the announcement on Wednesday (July 31) night from his official Facebook page.

"Despite my reluctance and hesitancy to share anything personal in this situation, I believe the moment is appropriate to inform you all that Arpita and I have come to the understanding that we are compatible with each other as friends but not life partners. We have reached this decision on July 20 that we will live the rest of our lives according to our own terms but also will keep this friendship alive," Shuvoo wrote.

Arifin Shuvoo's mother Khairun Nahar passed away back in January this year, and the actor has been devastated ever since. Expressing his gratitude to Arpita, Shuvoo added, "I am eternally grateful and indebted to Arpita for what she has done for me and my mother, despite our ups and downs. Following the loss of my mother, my life has become empty. However, I trust that your prayers and love are with me and that I will be able to enjoy the remainder of my life in peace and health."

"I pray for the forgiveness of the departed souls, including the students, who lost their lives in the recent incidents in the country and wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. May peace come to everyone's life, and may peace return to the country too," the Dhallywood superstar concluded.

Arifin Shuvoo married Arpita Samaddar, a fashion designer from West Bengal, India and currently working as a fashion designer and development manager in Dhaka, on February 6, 2015. They met a year before their wedding and got married in Kolkata, India.

A National Film Award winner in Bangladesh, Shuvoo made his debut on the silver screen with the 2010 Bangladeshi sports drama film 'Jaago', written and directed by Khijir Hayat Khan.

Besides his portrayal of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the biopic 'Mujib: The Making of a Nation', Shuvoo also enthralled millions of fans with his acting in a number of commercially and critically successful films, including 'Dhaka Attack', 'Chhuye Dile Mon', 'Mission Extreme', 'Musafir', 'Black War: Mission Extreme 2', 'Ahaa Re' and more.

Most recently, Shuvoo has acted in the Arindom Shil-directed web series 'Unishe April' for the new Indian OTT Friday. He also worked in the ZEE5 web series 'Contract' alongside Chanchal Chowdhury, and a web film for Chorki titled 'Unish 20'.