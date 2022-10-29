Afzal Hossain acts in ‘Bodh’ by Amitabh Reza

Afzal Hossain has recently acted in a series called 'Bodh,' which is directed by Amitabh Reza. This will be released on 4th November on OTT platform 'Hoichoi'.

He will be playing the role of a retired judge in the web series, as one of the main characters.

In the recently released trailer of Bodh Afzal is seen donning a newer and a different kind of a look which has got the fans excited.

"I like the story and I really admire the direction and production. I am waiting to see how the viewers react," said the actor.

Meanwhile, the Ekushey Padak winning star has already completed the production of another movie named 'Manik er Lal Kakra'. Central characters in it will be played by Ferdous Ahmed and Shohana Saba.