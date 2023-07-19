Afzal Hossain to return with three new movies

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 20 July, 2023, 04:38 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Actor-producer Afzal Hossain has recently become busy with acting and production again. He is also directing a movie for the first time, titled 'Maniker Lal Kakra'. The government-funded film is nearing completion. 

He is also acting in two new movies. titled 'Japita Jiban' and 'Aparajeya', both directed by Habibul Islam Habib. Afzal played the central role in both the movies. 

"The one I am directing is an adaptation of Manik Bandophadhyay's novel. The stories of the other two movies in which I acted are also beautiful," said Afzal about the movies.

For several years, he has been producing the serial drama series 'Choto Kaku' for Channel I. Last month, he was honoured with the 'Lifetime Honor' at the 20th 'Telecinema Award' ceremony in Kolkata. 

 

