Nuhash’s ‘Mishti Kichu’ brings Chanchal Chowdhury and Afzal Hossain in one frame

Chanchal Chowdhury in Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy

"Mishti Kichu", the second episode of Nuhash Humayun's anthology series "Pett Kata Shaw" - based on occult folklores, brings veteran actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Afzal Hossain in one screen for the very first time.

The second episode, based on folktales that Jinns are attracted to sweets and invade sweet shops at night, is set to premiere Chorki at 10:49 pm on 21 April, said a press release.

The second episode of the star-studded anthology series also features Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Momo Ali, Maimuna Islam Medha, and Mohona Hossain among others.

Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy

"The contentment I felt after sharing a frame with Afzal bhai can not be expressed in words," shared Chanchal Chowdhury.

"Afzal bhai is a favourite human being and a favourite actor. We had a great working experience," he added.

Sharing his experience of working in experimental content, Afzal Hossain said, "The stories used in 'Pett Kata Shaw' are known to all. But these known stories have been represented in the most innovative was in the series."

Afzal Hossain in Mishti Kich. Photo: Courtesy

"I appreciate the young lad like Nuhash for working with such excellent content. And yes, Mishti Kichu (Something Sweet) is definitely not sweet." he added.

The actor also thanked Chorki for making an excellent plot for the audience.