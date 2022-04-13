Nuhash’s ‘Mishti Kichu’ brings Chanchal Chowdhury and Afzal Hossain in one frame

Splash

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 02:27 pm

Related News

Nuhash’s ‘Mishti Kichu’ brings Chanchal Chowdhury and Afzal Hossain in one frame

The second episode, based on folktales that Jinns are attracted to sweets and invade sweet shops at night, is set to premiere Chorki at 10:49 pm on 21 April

TBS Report
13 April, 2022, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 02:27 pm
Chanchal Chowdhury in Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy
Chanchal Chowdhury in Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy

"Mishti Kichu", the second episode of Nuhash Humayun's anthology series "Pett Kata Shaw" - based on occult folklores, brings veteran actors Chanchal Chowdhury and Afzal Hossain in one screen for the very first time.

The second episode, based on folktales that Jinns are attracted to sweets and invade sweet shops at night, is set to premiere Chorki at 10:49 pm on 21 April, said a press release.

The second episode of the star-studded anthology series also features Quazi Nawshaba Ahmed, Momo Ali, Maimuna Islam Medha, and Mohona Hossain among others.

Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy
Mishti Kichu. Photo: Courtesy

"The contentment I felt after sharing a frame with Afzal bhai can not be expressed in words," shared Chanchal Chowdhury.

"Afzal bhai is a favourite human being and a favourite actor. We had a great working experience," he added.

Sharing his experience of working in experimental content, Afzal Hossain said, "The stories used in 'Pett Kata Shaw' are known to all. But these known stories have been represented in the most innovative was in the series."

Afzal Hossain in Mishti Kich. Photo: Courtesy
Afzal Hossain in Mishti Kich. Photo: Courtesy

"I appreciate the young lad like Nuhash for working with such excellent content. And yes, Mishti Kichu (Something Sweet) is definitely not sweet." he added.

The actor also thanked Chorki for making an excellent plot for the audience. 

 

Pett Kata Shaw / Mishti Kichu / Chanchal Chowdhury / Afzal Hossain / Nuhash Humayun

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

3h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

5h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

17h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

18h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

22h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance