Actor Afzal Hossain hospitalised

Splash

UNB
06 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:11 pm

Related News

Actor Afzal Hossain hospitalised

UNB
06 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2023, 12:11 pm
Actor Afzal Hossain. Photo: Collected
Actor Afzal Hossain. Photo: Collected

Veteran actor and producer Afzal Hossain has been admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka.

He was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia around Monday night, his close friend Masum Bashar told the media.

Masum Bashar said the actor was admitted to the hospital with pneumonia but later suffered a heart attack. Later, the doctors shifted him to the CCU department of the hospital.

The Ekushey Padak-winning actor is now under observation in the critical care unit (CCU ), he added.

Afzal Hossain was suffering from pneumonia for several days. But suddenly his health started to deteriorate on Monday.

He was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2022.

Actor Afzal Hossain / Afzal Hossain / Bangladeshi actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centre currently provides hands-on training to students, teaching them how to process materials and synthesise and characterise them. Photo: Rajib Dhar

38 years on, DU’s semiconductor research centre barely scratches the surface

8h | Panorama
Photo: Representational Image

‘With right support, we can design and test microchips in the country’

14h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The shady world of 'int'l awards' for Bangladeshi business leaders

1d | Panorama
To help a small business secure a loan, DrutoLoan will first send their representative to the customer and help them fill out all the necessary paperwork. Photo: Courtesy

DrutoLoan: A start-up providing finance to small businesses

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

Container handling at Chittagong port has decreased by more than 15 percent

43m | TBS Economy
Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

Salman Shah in the eyes of fans

2h | TBS Stories
Sumon's journey as an actor

Sumon's journey as an actor

4h | TBS Entertainment
Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

Kim, Putin may discuss arms deal, says US

3h | TBS World