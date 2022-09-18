HC stays proceedings of defamation case against journo Afzal

The High Court today stayed the proceedings of a defamation case lodged against Somoy Television journalist Afzal Hossain for six months.

A High Court Division Bench comprising of Justice Mohammad Ullah and Justice Mohi Uddin Shamim today passed the order. The court also issued a rule asking the concerned parties why the case should not be cancelled.

On 11 September, a case was filed against Afzal under the Digital Security Act, 2020, for broadcasting a report on corruption allegations against a court official or Nazir in Noakhali.

A defamation case asking compensation of Taka 10 crore was also filed against three including Afzal the next day by the court official.