Aditya Chopra's mother Pamela Chopra dies at 74

The late filmmaker Yash Chopra's wife Pamela Chopra has died at 74. As per reports she died at a Mumbai hospital, where she was admitted for almost two weeks.

On Thursday (20 April), veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar confirmed the news of Pamela Chopra's death. She is survived by her sons Aditya Chopra, who is married to actor Rani Mukerji, and Uday Chopra.

Also known as Pam among her industry friends, Pamela made an appearance in the 2023 Netflix series The Romantics recently. Tweeting about her death on Thursday, Javed Akhtar, said, "Today Pam ji, the better half of Shri Yash Chopra has passed away. She was a great lady. Intelligent, educated, warm and witty. Those who like me have worked closely with Yash Ji know about her contribution to his scripts and music. She was an exceptional person."

According to several reports, Pamela was admitted to Mumbai's Lilavati hospital for the last 15 days, where she was put on a ventilator; but her health deteriorated, and she died on Thursday. Yash Raj Films issued a statement about the last rites of Pam Chopra.

Pamela Chopra has collected several awards in her late husband's honour since his death. Yash Chopra died of multi-organ failure in 2012, a week after he was admitted to the Lilavati hospital with dengue. Yash Chopra, who celebrated his 80th birthday on September 27, 2012, had changed the face of romance in Hindi cinema to become a brand in Bollywood, with hits such as Kabhie Kabhie, Silsila, Chandni and Dil to Pagal Hai in his five-decade-long illustrious career.

Yash and Pamela's son Aditya Chopra is a successful director and producer. Their younger son Uday had tried his hand at acting and is now a producer.