Aditya Chopra spent more money on bikes in 'Dhoom' than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham

Dhoom movie poster. Photo: Collected
Dhoom movie poster. Photo: Collected

Bollywood filmmaker and Chairperson of Yash Raj Films, Aditya Chopra revealed that he allocated more funds to the bikes in the film than to its lead cast, which included actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham.

"In Dhoom, I spent more money on bikes than on Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, and Uday Chopra," said Aditya Chopra in the Netflix documentary series "The Romantics."

The bikes used in the film are the Suzuki Hayabusa (1300cc), the Suzuki GSX-R600 (600cc) and the Suzuki Bandit (1200cc). Originally the movie was supposed to have top-of-the-line sports cars. 

The 2004 film 'Dhoom' is a cop-thief story where John Abraham's character, Kabir, and his gang members escape on bikes after executing major heists, consistently outsmarting the police. Directed by Sanjay Gadhvi and written by Vijay Krishna Acharya, the film emerged as one of the biggest hits of 2004, reports India Today. 

In the documentary, Chopra also mentioned that he wanted 'Dhoom' to be a mix of the filmmaking aesthetics of Indian filmmaker Manmohan Desai and Hollywood director Michael Bay.

"There were three pillars of Hindi films, as everybody used to say, which you can't do without drama, emotion, and romance. I said I am going to remove these three pillars and see what happens! With 'Dhoom', I wanted to make a film where I could combine Manmohan Desai and Michael Bay," Chopra explained.

The success of 'Dhoom' in 2004 led Aditya Chopra to transform it into a franchise. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra reprised their roles of Jai Dixit and Ali, respectively, in 'Dhoom 2' and 'Dhoom 3'.

John Abraham was replaced by Hrithik Roshan as the anti-hero in 'Dhoom 2', and Aamir Khan joined the franchise as the villain in 'Dhoom 3'.

 

