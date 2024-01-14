Internet reacts to The Academy posting DDLJ song

In a surprise for fans, The Academy shared a video clip of a song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Academy posted a brief video from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It also called the film a 'classic'.

Posting the video, The Academy wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honoured as well!" "DDLJ - the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema. Legacy of Shah Rukh Khan," wrote an Instagram user.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a 1995 musical romance film written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut. It was produced by Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. DDLj also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi aming others. The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland from September 1994 to August 1995.

Recently, the film completed 28 years of release. Anupam Kher had shared pictures from the movie and wrote, "Aaj #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge film ko release hue 28 saal ho gaye. Lekin abhi bhi aisa lagta jaise kal hi main Raj aur Simran ko haste hue zindagi ki philosphy bata rha hu (Today Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge clocked 28 years. But still now it feels like I'm laughing and giving philosophy of life to Raj and Simran). This will always be an evergreen film. Generations will remember it as the most modern romantic film our and their times!"