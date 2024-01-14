Internet reacts to The Academy posting DDLJ song

Splash

14 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:00 pm

Related News

Internet reacts to The Academy posting DDLJ song

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a 1995 musical romance film written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut

14 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 04:00 pm
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol&#039; in &#039;Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge&#039;. Photo: Collected
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol' in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge'. Photo: Collected

In a surprise for fans, The Academy shared a video clip of a song from the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, The Academy posted a brief video from the song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It also called the film a 'classic'.

Posting the video, The Academy wrote, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol performing the classic song Mehndi Laga Ke Rakhna from 1995's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge."

Reacting to the post, a fan said, "The academy posting this makes me emotional. These two have contributed so much to Bollywood and I look forward to the day that they are honoured as well!" "DDLJ - the longest-running movie in the history of Indian cinema. Legacy of Shah Rukh Khan," wrote an Instagram user.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is a 1995 musical romance film written and directed by Aditya Chopra in his directorial debut. It was produced by Yash Chopra's Yash Raj Films. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles. DDLj also stars Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Satish Shah, Himani Shivpuri, Anupam Kher, Parmeet Sethi and Mandira Bedi aming others. The film was shot in India, London, and Switzerland from September 1994 to August 1995.

Recently, the film completed 28 years of release. Anupam Kher had shared pictures from the movie and wrote, "Aaj #DilwaleDulhaniyaLeJayenge film ko release hue 28 saal ho gaye. Lekin abhi bhi aisa lagta jaise kal hi main Raj aur Simran ko haste hue zindagi ki philosphy bata rha hu (Today Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge clocked 28 years. But still now it feels like I'm laughing and giving philosophy of life to Raj and Simran). This will always be an evergreen film. Generations will remember it as the most modern romantic film our and their times!"

DDLJ musical / Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol / Shah Rukh / Aditya Chopra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos