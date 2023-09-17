Netflix and Yash Raj Films collaborate

TBS Report
17 September, 2023, 12:00 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Netflix and Yash Raj Films have announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership to jointly produce digital content. The streaming platform posted this announcement saying "Netflix and Yash Raj Films join forces to bring a new era of blockbusters! Coming soon," on X.

The partnership will "mark a new era of storytelling in India," the post further said.

The inaugural venture from this collaboration is the grasping four-part series 'The Railway Men, featuring R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon and others in lead roles. This project is helmed by debut director Shiv Rawail.

Following closely is 'Maharaj,' a film introducing actor Junaid Khan and is led by 'Hichki' famed director Siddharth Malhotra.

 

