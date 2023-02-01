Netflix celebrates Yash Raj Films in new docu-series 'The Romantics'

Netflix is all set to celebrate the life and legendary Indian filmmaker Yash Chopra and his film distribution and production company Yash Raj Films' rich cultural legacy of 50 years in a new four-part docu-series titled 'The Romantics'.

The star-studded, four-part docu-series will feature 35 leading voices of the Hindi film industry and dive into the history of Bollywood through the lens of YRF's impact in making Bollywood a household name globally, Times of India reports.

Netflix will globally release The Romantics on 14 February as a tribute to Yash Chopra, who is regarded as the 'Father of Romance' in India because of his iconic romantic films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, etc.

The Romantics has been directed by Smriti Mundhra, who returns to Netflix after the phenomenal success of Indian Matchmaking and the Never Have I Ever franchise.

The Romantics, which will open up the year for Netflix's unscripted slate in India in 2023, dropped its trailer today (1 February).

Sharing details on the collaboration, Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India shares, "Fondly remembered as The King of Romance, Yash Chopra's films brought in a new wave of emotion, individualism and cultural change to Hindi cinema and helped turn one of the biggest film industries in the world into what it is today. In celebration of the iconic songs, stories and nostalgia, we're partnering with the creative powerhouses, YRF and Smriti Mundra to bring The Romantics to our global audiences."

"The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra's journey to building a world class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history,"she added.

YRF is currently at an all-time high as their latest release Pathaan, the fourth film of YRF's Spy Universe is running riot at the global box office and has shattered every collection record held previously in the Hindi film industry.

YRF is home to some of the biggest blockbusters that Indian cinema has ever witnessed like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, War, Sultan, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, Mohabbatein, Dhoom franchise, to name a few. It has also produced landmark content forward iconic hits like Chak De! India, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Mardaani, Band Baaja Baarat, to name a few.