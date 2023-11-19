Actress Mahiya Mahi collects nomination form, Apu Biswas wants to run as candidate again

Splash

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 04:44 pm

Related News

Actress Mahiya Mahi collects nomination form, Apu Biswas wants to run as candidate again

Many more celebrities have also shown interest in the elections like Ferdous, Shakeel Khan, Jyotika Jyoti, Tareen Jahan, and Rokeya Prachi

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 04:44 pm
Mahiya Mahi on left and Apu Biswas on right. Photo: Collected
Mahiya Mahi on left and Apu Biswas on right. Photo: Collected

Actress Mahiya Mahi has collected the Awami League's nomination form from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency.

A representative of the actress collected the papers amid preparations for the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

For several months, the actress has been involved in political engagements, actively taking part in various meetings of the ruling party.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Meanwhile, actress Apu Biswas expressed her wish to run as a candidate for the Awami League in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

She had previously acquired the Awami League's nomination form for the 11th parliamentary election but was not selected as a nominee.

Many more celebrities have also shown interest in the elections like Ferdous, Shakeel Khan, Jyotika Jyoti, Tareen Jahan, and Rokeya Prachi.

Since yesterday (18 November), the Awami League (AL) has sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales. 

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund on the first day, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, and 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nominations from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols by 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.

 

Top News

Mahiya Mahi / Apu Biswas / Actor / Bangladeshi actor

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

3h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

Tape tennis cricket: A yorker from childhood

3h | Features
Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

9h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Doubts about Black Friday sales

Doubts about Black Friday sales

1h | TBS Economy
SMEs struggle to navigate political turbulence

SMEs struggle to navigate political turbulence

2h | TBS Economy
Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

Agri products to get costlier as loan rates soar

5h | TBS Economy
Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

Is it because of high interest rates that inflation is falling?

5h | TBS Economy