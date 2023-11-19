Actress Mahiya Mahi collects nomination form, Apu Biswas wants to run as candidate again

Mahiya Mahi on left and Apu Biswas on right. Photo: Collected

Actress Mahiya Mahi has collected the Awami League's nomination form from the Chapainawabganj-2 constituency.

A representative of the actress collected the papers amid preparations for the 12th national elections slated for 7 January.

For several months, the actress has been involved in political engagements, actively taking part in various meetings of the ruling party.

Meanwhile, actress Apu Biswas expressed her wish to run as a candidate for the Awami League in the upcoming Jatiya Sangsad polls.

She had previously acquired the Awami League's nomination form for the 11th parliamentary election but was not selected as a nominee.

Many more celebrities have also shown interest in the elections like Ferdous, Shakeel Khan, Jyotika Jyoti, Tareen Jahan, and Rokeya Prachi.

Since yesterday (18 November), the Awami League (AL) has sold 1,064 nomination forms after party chief Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the sales.

The forms brought about Tk5.32 crore into the ruling party's fund on the first day, Awami League Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua confirmed.

"A total of 1,050 forms were sold directly since Saturday morning, and 14 more were sold online," he said.

Aspiring candidates are required to pay Tk50,000 for the nomination form.

Prospective candidates can purchase and submit these nomination papers online or directly from the office over the next four days (18-21 November), adhering to a daily schedule between 10am and 4pm.

Earlier on Wednesday (15 November), the Election Commission announced the polls schedule for the 12th Jatiya Sangsad election that is to be held on 7 January.

Political parties will be able to submit nominations for candidacies till 30 November.

The Election Commission will scrutinise the nominations from 1-4 December. Appeals against the nominations can be submitted from 6-15 December and nominations need to be withdrawn by 17 December.

Political parties will be able to distribute symbols by 18 December and the election campaign will officially kick off on 18 December. The campaign duration will end at 8am on 5 January.