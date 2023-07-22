Acting is my profession, but I do it out of passion: Shahiduzzaman Selim

Actor Shahiduzzaman Selim has been a popular name in the acting scene for a long time. The prominent actor displays equal proficiency in television dramas, on stage, web content and films. He excels in direction as well, besides acting. Selim made his mark again through delivering brilliant performances in three new movies that came out last Eid-ul-Adha.

He portrayed a police officer in Raihan Rafi's 'Surongo'. In both Himel Ashraf's 'Priyotoma' and Bandhan Biswas's 'Laal Sari', Selim played the villain's role.

The actor received accolades from the audience for his lively performance in all three characters. He was the only actor to have three films released on the same day on Eid. This brought Selim great joy.

"I didn't know that all three of my movies would be released on the same day. I was a bit anxious about how the audience would receive them. However, after the release, that feeling left me as I got good wishes and praise from everywhere. This is what drives me," said Selim.

"Acting is my profession, however I do it out of my passion for the craft. I also need to be involved with it mentally. Otherwise, my creativity won't thrive," he added.

Although he has performed alongside Shakib Khan previously, acting with him in 'Priyotoma' helped him see the megastar in a new light.

"I have worked with Shakib before, but this time I saw him differently. Before this, I didn't know he was so hardworking. He attended shooting day and night. Despite being such a big star, he treated me respectfully. When we had scenes together, Shakib consulted with me for advice. This is undoubtedly one of his great qualities," said Selim.

In both 'Priyotoma' and 'Surongo', Selim spoke in the 'chatgaiya' dialect. But acting while speaking in this dialect was not an easy task for him. He had to get used to the Chatgaiya dialect.

"I didn't know in both movies I had to speak in the Chatgaiya dialect. The dialect made getting into character quite a challenge. But I tried to get comfortable with the dialect, as it doesn't come to me naturally. You can't predict all the scenarios that you may face during acting. But when I overcame the obstacles, I felt tranquil," said Selim.

Selim is currently awaiting the release of three more films. They are 'Sonar Char', 'Subarnabhumi' and 'Azan'. All three movies have been directed by Jahid Hossain.

He is also acting in television dramas regularly. Being a regular member of Dhaka Theatre, Selim regularly performs on stage. Under their banner, he will once again act in the audience-favourite drama 'Prachya'.

