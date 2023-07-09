30 bands to perform at Dhaka Summer Con from 13-15 July

The country's biggest pop culture festival "Dhaka Summer Con 2023" is going to be held over three days from July 13 to 15 at International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

Thirty bands will perform on one stage of the first-ever Dhaka Summer Con held at Hall 3 and Hall 4 of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB).

Eight bands will perform on the first day of this three-day concert.

Apart from this, Hatirpool Sessions, K-Pop Performance, Raihan Islam Shubo and others will be performing.

On the second day, 'Messianic Era', 'Naive', 'Encore', 'Subconscious', 'Aftermath', 'Sonar Bangla Circus', 'Ashes', 'Brahmaputra', 'Cryptic Faith' and 'Artcell' will perform.

The last day's lineup includes the bands 'Relative', 'Mechanics', 'Carnival', 'Black', 'Arbovirus', 'Avoid Rafa' and 'Warfaze'. AK Rahul, Black Jang and Shafayet will also perform.

Event management and public relations company MediaQuest Bangladesh is going to organize this festival with segments including cosplay competitions, concerts, comic books, experience zone, kids zone, games, hip-pop, K-pop, food zone and panel discussions.

Dhaka Summer Con 2023 convenor and co-founder of MediaQuest Bangladesh Tariqul Sumon told UNB, "Dhaka Summer Con will become a single meeting place (Milan Mela) for all the popular music bands of the country."

"It is not just a concert, it is going to be the country's biggest pop culture festival," he added.