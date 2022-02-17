18 new books hit book fair on Wednesday

18 new books hit book fair on Wednesday

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, carrying the COVID-19 vaccine certificates have been made mandatory for the participants of the book fair, including visitors, publishers and staff of book stalls, this year

Photo: Salahuddinn Ahmed.
Photo: Salahuddinn Ahmed.

A total of 18 new books hit the stalls of Amar Ekushey Book Fair on the second day of the fair beginning on 15 February.

A discussion on the golden jubilee of the country's independence was held at the main stage of the fair at 4 pm toady, a press release said.

Chaired by HN Ashiqur Rahman, MP, the discussion was addressed, among others, by Bangla Academy director general poet Mohammad Nurul Huda, Prof Dr Maksud Kamal and writer Faruq Moinuddin.

Subhash Chandra Roy presented an essay on the occasion.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, carrying the COVID-19 vaccine certificates have been made mandatory for the participants of the book fair, including visitors, publishers and staff of book stalls, this year.

They have also been asked to follow the health guidelines during the fair.

Illustration: TBS

