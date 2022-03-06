Books of Raowa’s authors launched in Ekushey Book Fair

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
06 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:23 pm

Books of Raowa’s authors launched in Ekushey Book Fair

Raowa Chairman Maj Gen Alauddin Mohammad Abdul Wadud (retd) unveiled the books at the programme

TBS Report 
06 March, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 06:23 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

Six new books written by authors of the Retired Armed Forces Officers Welfare Association (Raowa) were unveiled at the Ekushey Book Fair on Saturday, read a press release issued by the Inter-Service Public Relation Directorate.

The books include "Africar Deshe" featuring a travel story, "Howrah Orar Dinguli" featuring childhood memories of the 1960s, and "The Military Papers" featuring the experience of professional career, written by Lt Col SM Shamsher Ali (retd).

The other books are "Punashcho Bonolota Sen" containing 13 stories authored by Lt Col Atikur Rahman (retd), poetry book "Jiboner Kathaguli Hoye Gelo Kobitar Buli" by Tasmia Khan, daughter of Maj Modasser Hossain (retd), and research book "Gouraber Senabahini" authored by Col Mohammad Abdul Haque (retd).

Raowa Chairman Maj Gen Alauddin Mohammad Abdul Wadud (retd) unveiled the books at the programme.

Raowa Secretary General Lt Col Md Kamrul Islam (retd), Vice Chairman Maj Gen Mohammad Kamruzzaman (retd), Member of Library and Publications Col Khaleda Parveen (retd) were present on the occasion among others.

All the authors briefly discussed their respective books.

RAOWA / Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

