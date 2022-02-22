Dettol, Harpic working to ensure hygiene at Ekushey Book Fair

Dettol and Harpic, two brands associated with health and hygiene, have come forward as the official hygiene partners of Ekushey Book Fair 2022 to ensure the health safety of the visitors.

Under the "Dettol-protected Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022" initiative, arrangements have been made to sanitize the hands of each visitor at the entrance of the book fair, where they can also get advice and help on different topics of health safety.

Meanwhile, Harpic has also taken measures to keep all the toilets in the book fair premises clean.

A Covid-19 protection booth has also been set up at the premises to aid in the personal protection of the people coming to the book fair. Visitors can get products like soap and hand sanitiser at the booth.

Photo: TBS

Furthermore, the availability of hand-wash in all the toilets of the book fair at all times has been ensured.

Bangla Academy Director General Poet Muhammad Nurul Huda, in his welcome speech at the inauguration programme of the book fair, applauded the work done by Dettol and Harpic.

He said, "The book is for all and therefore, the cooperation of all is essential to manage it smoothly. I would also like to thank Dettol and Harpic for coming forward as the book fair hygiene partner on their own accord."

Dettol Bangladesh Marketing Manager Farnaz Karim said, "Since the onset of the epidemic, Dettol has been working to create awareness about the right way to prevent and stay safe from Corona. With that in mind, as a responsible brand, we've put in place a number of measures to ensure the safety and security of visitors to this year's Ekushey Book Fair."

Photo: TBS

Tasmin Shahadot Dora, who was visiting the book fair with her child, said: "I was confused if I should visit the book fair or not. Later, I heard that this time the hygiene was being maintained very well. When I came, I saw that it is really so. Dettol and Harpic have taken a good initiative. Apart from the Covid-19 protection booths, the toilets are also kept clean. I really liked the initiative of Dettol and Harpic."

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair started this year on 15 February due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic threats, which traditionally begins on the first day of the language month.

In her speech at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022 inauguration, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested everyone to adhere to the health safety guidelines while enriching cultural practices across the country.

Photo: TBS

Hon'ble Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Malik also echoed the prime minister and asked the people to abide by the health safety rules and regulations at the book fair like the rest of the country.

Reckitt Benckiser Group's two brands, Dettol and Harpic, have teamed up to work on various projects such as "Poricchonno Bangladesh" to raise public awareness about cleanliness and personal hygiene. Being part of the book fair as a hygiene partner is a part of this initiative.