Month-long Ekushey book fair ends

The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair, which brought together a diverse mix of the country's well-known writers as well as up-and-coming authors, thinkers and entertainers on one stage, ended tonight.

The traditional Amar Ekushey Book Fair was opened for the booklovers on Bangla Academy premises and its adjoining Suhrawardy Udyan maintaining strictly the heath instructions due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2022 on 15 February virtually from her official Ganabhaban residence.

The fair was scheduled to be continued till 28 February due to Covid-19 situation. Later, duration of the fair was extended till today.

The month-long book fair is usually arranged every year in February commemorating the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives on 21 February, 1952 for establishing Bangla as the mother tongue.

The traditional Amar Ekushey Book Fair began informally in 1972 on the Bangla Academy premises. Later, the academy officially took the responsibility to arrange the fair every year.