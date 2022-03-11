‘Education in Bangladesh in 50 Years: Primary and Secondary Level’ launched at book fair

Education

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:21 pm

'Education in Bangladesh in 50 Years: Primary and Secondary Level' launched at book fair

TBS Report
11 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2022, 07:21 pm

Writer Muhammad Salahuddin's book "Education in Bangladesh in 50 Years: Primary and Secondary Level" is now available at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2022.

The book depicted the policy and development of the Primary and Secondary level education in Bangladesh in the last 50 years.

Writer Salahuddin, an education specialist (Research and Curriculum Development) at National Academy for Primary Education (NAPE) who is now doing PhD at College of Education and Human Development University of North Dakota, USA, discussed education policies, budgetary allocation and quality education in the book. 

He believes that the book will help take future initiative to ensure quality education and making policies in Bangladesh. 

The book was published by Adarsha Prokashani and designed by Rajib Dutta and now is available at stall no-333-336 in the book fair.
 

