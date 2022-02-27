Ekushey Book Fair extended till 17 March

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 February, 2022, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 01:02 pm

Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Amar Ekushey Book Fair has been extended till 17 March, said State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid.

He informed reporters of this development in his office in the Secretariat.

The state minister said the prime minister today approved that the book fair will run till 17 March.

KM Khalid said, "Because of Covid, we were worried about whether we would be able to hold the book fair successfully. We were considering whether the book fair will be postponed. But it started on the instructions of the prime minister."

"The publishers later appealed to the prime minister to extend the time. We said at the time that if the infection rate is reduced then the fair would be extended", he added.

The book fair will remain open from 2pm to 9pm on weekdays and from 11am to 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and other public holidays.

Last year, the month-long fair, which usually begins on 1 February, was also postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections. Later, the fair began on 18 March at the Bangla Academy premises and its adjacent venue at the capital's Suhrawardy Udyan.

The publishers counted huge losses as the number of visitors at the fair last year was not satisfactory and sales were very poor.

