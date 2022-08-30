S Korea to provide $3.2m for Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

The government of the Republic of Korea has announced its plan to provide $3.2 million in 2022 to support humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh.

This year's humanitarian assistance will be provided through international organisations such as UNHCR, IOM, WFP, UNICEF and IFRC operating in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, said the South Korean embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

According to the embassy, some portion of this year's funding will be allocated to the refugees in Bhasan Char for the second year in a row.

South Korea has supported UN agencies' operation in Bhasan Char since the inception of the relocation to the island in 2021.

In addition, highly recognising the generosity of the Bangladesh government and its people for hosting the Rohingyas, the embassy stressed that a fair portion of this year's assistance has been allocated to support host communities in Cox's Bazar which were directly impacted by the refugee influx five years ago.

Since 2017, the government of the Republic of Korea has continued to provide $4 to $5 million annually to the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh in close cooperation with the Bangladesh government and international organisations.

Korea's funding has been used up for various humanitarian activities over the five years including the provision of LPG and food, humanitarian activities in response to fire in the camps, and the provision of services to protect gender-based violence.

In addition to annual regular funding, Korea has also assisted humanitarian activities in Cox's Bazar through KOICA, Korea's development agency.

KOICA is implementing "Project for Improving Menstrual Health Management of Adolescent Girls and Women in Cox's Bazar" through UNFPA with a budget of $2.95 million.

Also, "Psychosocial Support Project for Rohingya Women" has been kicked off this year in cooperation with a Korea's non-governmental organisation.

The embassy said the Republic of Korea supports dialogues between the government of Bangladesh and Myanmar for the repatriation of the refugees and believes that safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their communities should be realised as soon as possible.