S Korea to provide $3.2m for Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

Rohingya Crisis

UNB
30 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 05:10 pm

Related News

S Korea to provide $3.2m for Rohingyas, host communities in Bangladesh

UNB
30 August, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 05:10 pm
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS
File photo of Rohingya refugees. Photo: REUTERS

The government of the Republic of Korea has announced its plan to provide $3.2 million in 2022 to support humanitarian assistance for the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh.

This year's humanitarian assistance will be provided through international organisations such as UNHCR, IOM, WFP, UNICEF and IFRC operating in Cox's Bazar and Bhasan Char, said the South Korean embassy in Dhaka on Tuesday.

According to the embassy, some portion of this year's funding will be allocated to the refugees in Bhasan Char for the second year in a row.

South Korea has supported UN agencies' operation in Bhasan Char since the inception of the relocation to the island in 2021.

In addition, highly recognising the generosity of the Bangladesh government and its people for hosting the Rohingyas, the embassy stressed that a fair portion of this year's assistance has been allocated to support host communities in Cox's Bazar which were directly impacted by the refugee influx five years ago.

Since 2017, the government of the Republic of Korea has continued to provide $4 to $5 million annually to the Rohingyas and their host communities in Bangladesh in close cooperation with the Bangladesh government and international organisations.

Korea's funding has been used up for various humanitarian activities over the five years including the provision of LPG and food, humanitarian activities in response to fire in the camps, and the provision of services to protect gender-based violence.

In addition to annual regular funding, Korea has also assisted humanitarian activities in Cox's Bazar through KOICA, Korea's development agency.

KOICA is implementing "Project for Improving Menstrual Health Management of Adolescent Girls and Women in Cox's Bazar" through UNFPA with a budget of $2.95 million.

Also, "Psychosocial Support Project for Rohingya Women" has been kicked off this year in cooperation with a Korea's non-governmental organisation.

The embassy said the Republic of Korea supports dialogues between the government of Bangladesh and Myanmar for the repatriation of the refugees and believes that safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of Rohingya refugees to their communities should be realised as soon as possible.

 

Top News

south korea / Rohingya / Rohingya support

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

2h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

7h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries