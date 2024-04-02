This Russian family cut themselves off from civilisation for 40 years

Offbeat

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:48 pm

Related News

This Russian family cut themselves off from civilisation for 40 years

The Lykovs faced constant hunger and harsh conditions

TBS Report
02 April, 2024, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 12:48 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A Russian Old Believer family managed to escape civilisation for four decades in the unforgiving Siberian wilderness before being stumbled upon by a pilot in 1978.

The Lykov family, led by the father Karp, lived in a makeshift hut hidden in the remote corner of Siberia, reports Nature World News. 

Their existence was unknown until a pilot scouting the area spotted signs of human habitation on a mountainside near a tributary of the Abakan River.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A team of geologists, led by Galina Pismenskaya, ventured into the wilderness to investigate further and discovered the Lykovs living in seclusion. Initially wary of the strangers, Karp and his four children eventually warmed up to the scientists.

The Lykovs' retreat into the wilderness was prompted by persecution faced by the Old Believer sect, exacerbated by Bolshevik rule in the 1930s. The family endured extreme hardships, with only five members surviving by the time they were discovered: Karp, Savin, Natalia, Dmitry, and Agafia. Their mother, Akulina, had passed away in 1961 due to starvation.

Living off a meagre diet of potato patties, ground rye, and hemp seeds, supplemented by whatever they could forage or hunt, the Lykovs faced constant hunger and harsh conditions. 

Yet, they persevered, displaying intelligence and skill despite their primitive lifestyle.

Tragically, most of the family members succumbed to illness and harsh conditions in 1981 and 1988. Agafia, the sole survivor, continues to live in their taiga dwelling, surrounded by animals, in the present day.

The story of the Lykov family's extraordinary survival in the Siberian wilderness serves as a testament to human resilience and the enduring power of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

civilisation / Russian Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The TV cabinet in the living room cleverly doubles as a showcase, maximising functionality in a compact setting. A striking blue sofa occupies one corner. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Beyond showpiece: Personalised home for a teacher couple

19m | Habitat
The traffic police are constantly exposed to Dhaka’s polluted air, which is primarily made up of black smoke from vehicles and dust from road construction work. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Dhaka's traffic police are on the front lines of air pollution. Are they okay?

5h | Panorama
Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

1d | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Yummy Kulfi Malai

Yummy Kulfi Malai

24m | Videos
Life is returning to the dead river

Life is returning to the dead river

1h | Videos
14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

14 Volvo buses burnt in Demra depot

2h | Videos
5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

16h | Videos