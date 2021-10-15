Rumeysa Gelgi: The tallest living woman in the world

Rumeysa Gelgi from Turkey has been confirmed as the tallest living woman in the world by the Guinness World Records, with a recorded height of 215.16cm (7ft 0.7in).

This is Gelgi's second time breaking the Guinness World Records; in 2014, she was announced as the tallest living female teenager, reports the NDTV.

The rare physical condition which allowed her to grow at an accelerated pace is known as Weaver syndrome. It also causes abnormalities such as skeletal maturation. Weaver Syndrome is such a rare genetic mutation that Gelgi's is only the first case recorded in Turkey.

Due to her condition, Gelgi is mostly seen in wheelchairs. However, she is able to walk around using walkers for short periods of time.

"I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker," Rumeysa Gelgi said in an interview with Guinness World Records.

She also explained how she was bullied during her childhood and expressed her gratitude for her family and their support. She said that people were intrigued by her, but most passersby were kind to her.

Guinness World Records announced the new world through an Instagram post, and quoted Rumeysa Gelgi in the caption: "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before."

"Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration. The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I am excited to share this news with the world," Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday said.

Currently, Gelgi spends her time spreading awareness and educating others about Weaver Syndrome.

According to Guinness World Records, the tallest living man, Sultan Kosen, is also Turkish and stands at approximately just over 8 feet tall.

However, Kosen's condition stems from a brain tumor that affected his hypothalamus.