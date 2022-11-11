Bandarban's Prenchong Mro creates world record for most football toe taps in one minute

Bangladesh's Prenchong Mro has set the Guiness world record for the most football toe taps in one minute.

Hailing from Bandarban, Prenchong belongs to the Mro community. The youth now holds the record for 208 football toe tops in one minute.

"The most football (soccer) toe taps in one minute is 208, and was achieved by Prenchong Mro in Bandarban, Bangladesh, on April 24 in 2022. Prenchong loves taking on challenges, he explains that he didn't even practice this record in advance," a blog from the Guinness Book of World Records read.

Prenchong wrote on Facebook, "I have been waiting for 6 months. Finally, I got it 1st Guinness world record of mine. Though, i didn't get certificate yet but Processing... I'm the first Guinness world record Holder of Mro Community. Everything is possible if there is desire. Cordially thanks to those who helped me while recording the video. I'm very happy for this achievement. The achievement is very important for my next step. Though, it is small record. But I'm happy with that…"