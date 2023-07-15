Ronaldo earns Guinness World Records title as highest-paid athlete of 2023

Sports

BSS
15 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 02:28 pm

Related News

Ronaldo earns Guinness World Records title as highest-paid athlete of 2023

Ronaldo's record earnings for the year are estimated at $136 mln, including $46 mln in on-field earnings and $90 mln in off-field earnings, according to Forbes.

BSS
15 July, 2023, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2023, 02:28 pm
Ronaldo earns Guinness World Records title as highest-paid athlete of 2023

Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023, according to a statement released on the organisation's website.

"For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes, earning himself a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023," the statement reads.

Ronaldo's record earnings for the year are estimated at $136 mln, including $46 mln in on-field earnings and $90 mln in off-field earnings, according to Forbes.

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi came in second with $130 bln, split evenly between $65 mln in on-field earnings and $65 mln in off-field earnings. In comparison, French player Kylian Mbappe's on-field earnings of $100 mln contribute heavily to his total of $120 mln.

Football

cristiano ronaldo / Guinness Book of World Records

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Among the key features of Golpogriho Resort, which local people adoringly call ‘UK beach’ are the mesmerising views of the river along with food stalls, a boat swing, etc. Photo: Masum Billah

The rise of recreational spots across villages

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where is Bangladesh’s online food delivery market headed?

6h | Panorama
Which way will the Middle East lean?

Which way will the Middle East lean?

1d | Panorama
Rozina received a heifer and a cow-shed from Brac. Photo: Courtesy

How market linkage helps graduate from hopelessness

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

4h | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

20h | TBS Insight
Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

Why did Barcelona sign 'Vitor Roque

21h | TBS SPORTS
Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

Why Turkey gives green light to Sweden?

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

5
'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country
Bangladesh

'Unleash' to organise local hackathon for revolutionising healthcare practices in the country