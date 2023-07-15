Ronaldo earns Guinness World Records title as highest-paid athlete of 2023

Portuguese football player Cristiano Ronaldo has earned a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023, according to a statement released on the organisation's website.

"For the first time since 2017 (and third time overall), Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes' list of the world's highest-paid athletes, earning himself a Guinness World Records title for the highest annual earnings for an athlete in 2023," the statement reads.

Ronaldo's record earnings for the year are estimated at $136 mln, including $46 mln in on-field earnings and $90 mln in off-field earnings, according to Forbes.

Argentinian forward Lionel Messi came in second with $130 bln, split evenly between $65 mln in on-field earnings and $65 mln in off-field earnings. In comparison, French player Kylian Mbappe's on-field earnings of $100 mln contribute heavily to his total of $120 mln.