‘Disappointed’ Pakistani fan’s meme makes it to world’s first meme museum

The man behind the meme, Sarim Akhtar, has now shared a fabulous piece of news about the viral meme that may make you smile. Photo: Hindustan Times

Remember the Pakistani fan who went viral during the ICC World Cup 2019 for his disappointed expression during a match between Pakistan and Australia? A picture of the fan identified as Sarim Akhtar went swiftly viral and can be seen in several occasions on different social media platforms. The man behind the meme, Akhtar, has now shared a fabulous piece of news about the viral meme that may make you smile.

"I got featured in Hong Kong Museum of memes, yohooo," Akhtar wrote while sharing a screengrab of the meme displayed at the museum. Take a look at the share:

I got featured in Hong Kong 🇭🇰 museum of memes 🎉 yohooo 🤩😍 pic.twitter.com/uQ8GL0s7l7— Sarim Akhtar (@msarimakhtar) July 31, 2021

Shared on August 1, the post has amassed over five lakh likes and tons of comments. Netizens were thoroughly amazed with the news and shared messages of congratulations for the hilarious meme. Several tweeple took a route of hilarity to share some funny memes based on the 'disappointed' template.

"You are like the Mona Lisa now. Ages hence kids are going to look at this meme and say this is a masterpiece," wrote a Twitter user. "I think you should be an emoji," commented another.

Here are some other funny reactions from people:

Me finding out there's a museum of memes pic.twitter.com/9Lr7N4MHNT— Mat (@MatMicMar) August 2, 2021

Akhtar also shared a clip of the museum. Check it out here: