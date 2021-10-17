Daily Covid deaths rise to 16; positivity rate drops further

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:14 pm

Daily Covid deaths rise to 16; positivity rate drops further

The health officials recorded 1.74% positivity rate today after testing 18,097 samples across the country

TBS Report
17 October, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 17 October, 2021, 05:14 pm

The number of daily Covid-19 deaths increased to 16 in the last 24 hours till 8am Sunday, a day after the single day toll was reported at seven months low of six. 

Besides, 314 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The number of daily cases also witnessed a surge today, following 293 infections reported on Saturday. 

Meanwhile, the health officials recorded 1.74% positivity rate, down from 1.88% a day ago, after testing 18,097 samples across the country. 

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 27,768 and the case tally climbed to 15,65,488 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, seven died in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram, and two each died in Khulna, Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 529 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.60% recovery rate.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,789 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,979 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

