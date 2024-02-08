No tax exemption on offshore loan interest after Dec: NBR chairman

Calling on offshore borrowers to prepare for the change, he said, "We are providing you with some breathing space until December. After this, there will be no such concession. Begin negotiations [with lenders] accordingly." 

NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at a pre-budget meeting with stakeholders at its headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka on 8 February 2024. Photo: Courtesy
There will be no more tax exemption facility on foreign loan interest after this year, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem said today (8 February).

Calling on offshore borrowers to prepare for tax payments, he said, "We provided you with breathing space until December. After this, there will be no such concession. Begin negotiations accordingly." 

Speaking at a pre-budget meeting organised by the board at the NBR Building in the capital's Agargaon, he said, "Do not come with recommendations after December."

"Bangladesh cannot be a tax-evading haven. The country is poised to graduate to a developing country," he added.

Last month, the NBR extended the exemption of tax on interest payments for foreign loans until December this year to support businesses grappling with the current economic situation amid the dollar crisis.

In the budget for fiscal 2023-24, the NBR initially imposed a 20% tax on interest payments for foreign loans starting in July.

Consequently, businesses became less inclined to take on new loans, leading to a decline in short-term foreign loans. Instead, businesses focused on repaying existing loans, contributing to a reduction in the country's forex reserves.

According to the central bank, short-term private sector foreign debt stood at $12.13 billion at the end of October 2023 from $13.66 billion at the end of June.

This tax has been imposed mainly on the interest of the offshore bank and is not supposed to affect local borrowers

Amid such circumstances, following recommendations from the banking sector, the NBR had introduced the exemption facility till this February.

Meanwhile, in the pre-budget meeting with the NBR, Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA) sought various types of tax benefits.

In response, the NBR chairman highlighted the issue of misuse of facilities given to industries under Beza. 

He said, "We were told that there will be no exploitations. But when there is evidence of misuse, it is heartbreaking."

"I can't take more risks by giving more benefits," he added.

In the meeting, representatives of some organisations including Business Initiative Leading Development (BUILD), Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority presented their proposals.

The revenue board also held a with the Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI), India Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI), Women Entrepreneurs Network for Development Association (WEND), Anti-Tobacco Media Alliance (ATMA) and some other organisations on the day.

