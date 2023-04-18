Customs houses to remain open during Eid holidays, except on Eid day

Customs houses and stations will remain open on a limited scale during weekly and Eid holidays, except on Eid day, to facilitate overseas trade.

"Customs houses and stations will provide services to importers and exporters during the weekly and Eid holidays, except for Eid day," said the National Board of Revenue (NBR) in a circular on Monday.

The NBR will provide services through its customs stations on a limited scale from 19 April to 23 April.

Eid holiday will begin Wednesday because of the Shab-e-Qadr, though the government declared Eid holidays from 20 April.