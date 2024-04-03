Bangladesh Bank sells gold worth Tk18 crore at first auction in 16yrs

For the first time in 16 years, the Bangladesh Bank today (3 April) auctioned 25 kilogramme of gold at nearly Tk18 crore.

"25.312 kg of gold of various quality was sold for Tk17.99 crore. After completing all the processes on Wednesday, these golds were handed over to the buyer company Venus Jewellers," said Central bank Executive Director and spokesperson Mezbaul Haque.

The central bank had earlier tried to auction the gold in late 2022 but failed to find suitable bidders.

Spokesperson and Executive Director of Bangladesh Bank. Mazbaul Haque said "The sold gold was seized by customs intelligence. The money received against sale has been deposited in the account of Bangladesh Customs," said Mezbaul.

The Bangladesh Bank last sold 21.822 kg of gold through auction on 23 July 2008.

Moreover, another 25, 21 and 20 kg of gold were sold in three phases earlier that year.

However, due to various reasons including not getting the expected bidders, gold auctioning was stopped for a long time.