Gold price rises again by Tk1,050 per bhori
The local jewellery makers' body has increased gold prices by Tk1,050 per bhori effective from Thursday (4 August).
Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (Bajus) took the decision at a meeting today, reads a press release.
As per the new rate, each bhori of 22-carat gold will cost Tk82,347 which was Tk81,298.
The price of 21-carat gold per bhori has been fixed at Tk78,615, raised Tk1,050. The price per bhori of 21-carat gold was Tk77,566.
The price per bhori of 18-carat gold has been fixed at Tk67,417, raising it Tk933 from its earlier price of Tk66,485.
The price per bhori of traditional gold is Tk55,696, raised Tk525 from Tk55,171 a bhori.
However, the price of silver has remained unchanged.